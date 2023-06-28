(Alexandria, MN)--The Lakes Area Humane Society has another buddy up for adoption with Sammy!
Sammy always has his smiley face on--especially when he gets to go outside to run and play. Sammy has tons of energy and would really like a family who will keep him busy. Walks, adventures, playtime or mental enrichment are all things Sammy loves.
They say that Sammy can be a bit of a houdini when it comes to fences or kennels, so he needs to be monitored when outside even in fenced in places.
Sammy is a couple months shy of 3 years old, and his adoption fee is $400 plus tax.
Included in my adoption fee is:
Heartworm, Lyme, Ehrlichia & Anaplasmosis Test (For adults and puppies over 6 months of age)
Canine Distemper Combo (Distemper-Adenovirus Type 2-Coronavirus-Parvovirus-Leptospirousis)
Bordetella Vaccination (kennel cough)
Deworming
Spay or Neuter
Rabies Vaccination
Heartworm Preventative Given
For more details on adopting Sammy call 320-759-2260 or go to their website at: lakesareahumanesociety.org