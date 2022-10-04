(St. Paul, MN) --You can now get a standard driver's license on the same day you apply at two locations in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says for the first time, you have the option of receiving a standard Class D driver's license at the Dakota County License Center in Lakeville and the Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead. The same-day issued cards are part of a pilot program authorized by the Minnesota Legislature. It runs through the end of June. Only Class D driver's licenses, permits, and Minnesota IDs are included in the program. Not available for same-day are REAL I-D, enhanced driver's licenses, or commercial licenses. Officials say there is no additional fee.
Same-day licenses available at two locations in Minnesota
