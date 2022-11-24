(Undated)--A number of Salvation Army locations in Minnesota are serving Thanksgiving meals today (Thursday) to those who are struggling financially or just want some company for the holiday. Dan Furry at Northern Division headquarters says demand for all types of assistance was starting to ease coming out of the pandemic, but then inflation set in, and he says they are "back in the thick of things." He says they are seeing very high levels of demand for "food assistance, rent assistance, utility assistance. And so we're seeing a lot of people coming in to our service centers."
Furry says the Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers, holiday toy donations, or monetary contributions at salvationarmynorth.org.
Locally in Alexandria, the Salvation Army is also in need of money and bell ringers. to help out call Dave Schultz at (320) 219-8619.