(Roseville, MN)--With temperatures expected to stay in the 90’s throughout much of this week and next, the Salvation Army is reminding people that all of their Twin Cities service centers will be serving as cooling centers. The Salvation Army’s Dan Furry says they especially welcome who don’t have air conditioning at home or who live in places that get very warm. The service centers will be open during normal business hours. For a list of locations visit salvationarmynorth.dot.org.
Here locally, officials remind everyone that good places to cool-off include area libraries, malls, and movies theaters.