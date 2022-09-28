(St. Paul, MN)--Fall harvest is ramping up across Minnesota. MnDOT’s Anne Meyer says they want all motorists to be aware that there’s “some large, slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways” this time of year. Meyer says most farm equipment crashes and fatalities are distraction-related. She advises drivers to “watch for falling debris from farm equipment,” “slow down,” (and) “only pass that vehicle when it’s safe to do so.
