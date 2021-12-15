(Alexandria, MN) The official word from Alexandria Public Schools Wednesday morning was that "Administration has worked with law enforcement to investigate these rumors and has found nothing credible." The message follows hosts of social media posts and a letter sent out to parents and guardians from Alexandria Area High School principal Chad Duwenhoegger. In the letter Duwenhoegger responded to the school "receiving phone calls regarding a potential threat at the school today." In the letter he reiterated that Administration, along with law enforcement, investigated the rumors in previous days. There has not been any credible information indicating a threat. Duwenhoegger went on further to encourage students, if they have any specific information at any time, to please report it to the administration. The AAHS principal closed out the letter by saying, "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe."
A threat to Discovery Middle School was also mentioned in communication from parents, but Communications Director Jill Johnson says those are merely rumors and are not credible. She said if there was an actual viable threat they would not keep school in session. Several parents elected to withdraw their students, but school did take place today without incident.
You are encouraged to contact the school district if you do have any specific questions or concerns at 320-762-2141.