New snow

(Courtesy: National Weather Service Chanhassen)

(Alexandria, Minn.)--The Alexandria reportedly picked up anywhere from 8 to 10 inches of snow with the first round of snow on Monday.

Additional snow is expected on Tuesday with the second round set to bring anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of new snow through Tuesday night.

Some of the snowfall totals from the National Weather Service in Chanhassen show that snowfall totals vary greatly around the state:

Nashua 17"

Wendell 13"

Evansville 9.5"

Little Falls 8.5"

Alexandria 8"

Battle Lake 8"

Long Prairie 7.5"

For the latest road conditions call 511 or go to 511mn.org

Tags