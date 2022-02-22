(Alexandria, Minn.)--The Alexandria reportedly picked up anywhere from 8 to 10 inches of snow with the first round of snow on Monday.
Additional snow is expected on Tuesday with the second round set to bring anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of new snow through Tuesday night.
Some of the snowfall totals from the National Weather Service in Chanhassen show that snowfall totals vary greatly around the state:
Nashua 17"
Wendell 13"
Evansville 9.5"
Little Falls 8.5"
Alexandria 8"
Battle Lake 8"
Long Prairie 7.5"
For the latest road conditions call 511 or go to 511mn.org.