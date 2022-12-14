(Undated)--A winter storm hit Minnesota on Tuesday into early Wednesday morning and caused many schools to be closed or delayed Tuesday. Many schools are having a late start today. Rain, sleet, freezing rain, snow and winds to 50 mph in some locations all caused traveling difficulties around the state. The NWS issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of the state.
More snow is likely starting late tonight into Thursday and Friday. Officials say that we could see 4-8 inches of additional snow through Friday.