Rodeo Friday night and Saturday in Chitherall for a good cause

(Clitherall, MN)--This Friday and Saturday (August 12th and August 13th) is the Silver Sage Ranch Rodeo in Chitherall. The rodeo will run over two big day and will feature all kinds of fun in a great location. Troy Becker of the Millerville Fire Department explains...
Proceeds from the event will be going to the Millerville and Vining Fire Departments. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and the main event will start at 5:30 p.m. this evening.
For tickets go to: https://www.rodeoticket.com/rodeos/silver-sage-ranch-rodeo/2022/tickets