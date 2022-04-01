(St. Paul, MN) -- More than 230 construction projects in the next year are aimed at helping maintain Minnesota’s roads, bridges, and transportation infrastructure. Some of those projects have already started. Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesperson Jake Loesch says planned 2022 work includes 184 road and bridge projects, plus 51 multimodal projects that will improve airports, water ports, and transit infrastructure. Loesch reminds drivers to be cautious when passing through work zones.
Locally, MnDOT says starting April 11, Highway 29 north of Glenwood will close between County Road 28 and Highway 55, as crews begin construction of the new Highway 29 overpass that will span Highway 55 and the railroad tracks. Traffic will be detoured to County Road 28 and Highway 55.
Until mid-June, motorists will use the existing alignment of Highway 55 as part of the detour. At that time, traffic will then be switched to the new Highway 55 alignment and Highway 29 will close on both sides of the Highway 55 intersection, as work will begin on the southern half of the overpass and the roundabout at Highway 29 and 160th Street.
MnDOT says business and residential access within the work zone will be maintained at all times, but entrance locations may change. The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down in work zones.
For more upcoming projects around the state, go to the MnDOT website.