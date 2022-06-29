(ST. PAUL, MN)--With July 4 falling on a long weekend and holiday celebrations throughout the state, the Minnesota Department of Transportation urges Independence Day weekend travelers to plan ahead, expect delays and enjoy a safe, steady pace by driving the speed limit – particularly while driving through work zones.
More than 200 projects will be underway on state roads this construction season. While most work will be suspended over the July 4 holiday, work zones will remain in place for many projects. MnDOT recommends that motorists check 511mn.org and plan their routes before they go. When approaching work zones, motorists should expect quickly changing road conditions, reduced speed limits, slower traffic, narrow lanes, lane shifts, detours and delays as they travel through work zones throughout the state.
Motorists should also be aware that the fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
Highway projects that are likely to affect weekend travel in west central Minnesota include:
- Highway 29 overpass near Glenwood – Detour. Road closed between Highway 28/29 in Glenwood and County Road 28.
- Highway 27 Osakis – Detour. Road closed between County Road 51/County Road 82 in Osakis and Highway 71 south of Long Prairie.
- Highway 55 Wendell to MN/ND state line – Detour. Road closed between ND Highway 127 and Highway 9.
- Hwy 87 Frazee Complete Streets – Lane closures in Frazee, and detour. Road closed between Highway 10 and County Road 10/Juniper Ave.
- Highway 15 Kimball – Detour. Road closed between Highway 55 and Willow Creek Road.
For a complete list of this year’s projects by highway or region, visit www.mndot.gov/roadwork/current.html.