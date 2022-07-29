(Alexandria, MN)--The Canadian Pacific Railroad Company will set up a road closure on 50th Ave. SE in Alexandria starting on August 15-August 18 at the railroad crossing East of Fleet Farm.
Officials say there will be no traffic lanes available at this work site starting Monday 15th. Traffic will resume to normal operations by Thursday 18th after 3 p.m.
According to officials with Canadian Pacific Railroad, "this road closure is necessary for us to replace the ties, rail, concrete, and asphalt aprons around and near our railroad crossing.”