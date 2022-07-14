(Detroit Lakes, MN)--MnDOT says that on Monday, July 25, construction will begin on Highway 55/59 between Elbow Lake and Barrett. Phase one of construction will take place between County Road 54 and County Road 21. Traffic will be detoured to County Road 54 and County Road 8 through October.
Officials offer a reminder to area travelers that County Road 21 is being used as part of the detour route for Grant County’s County Road 10 project. Although the stretch of Highway 55 between County Road 21 and County Road 8 near Barrett will be open to traffic, motorists should drive with caution and watch for trucks hauling and slow-moving equipment entering/exiting the work zone.
In mid-September, for four weeks, motorists and residents can expect additional closures during phase two of construction on the east and west ends of the project, near Elbow Lake and near Barrett. The phase two traffic impacts will include:
- Near Elbow Lake, Highway 55 to close south of the railroad tracks through the intersection of County Road 54 (and will remain closed up to County Road 21). The existing detour on County Road 8 and County Road 54 will be extended to include County Road 25 and County Road 1/Division Street to/from Elbow Lake.
- Near Barrett, lane closures and flaggers between County Road 21 and Front Street in Barrett.
Central Specialties, Inc., based in Alexandria, Minn., is the prime contractor for the $9 million project. The overall project will address pavement concerns, shoulder widening, culvert replacements, turn lanes, access improvements, and pedestrian upgrades in the City of Barrett. Visit the project website to view maps and to sign up for project email updates: mndot.gov/d4/projects/elbowlake-barrett.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.