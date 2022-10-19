Hwy. 29 overpass ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place in Glenwood

Hwy. 29 overpass_ribbon cutting-group camera: (front row left to right) Sen. Torrey Westrom, Rep. Paul Anderson, Pope County Commissioner Gordy Wagner, MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger, Greg Meyer of Glacial Ridge Ambulance, MnDOT District Engineer Shiloh Wahl, MnDOT Resident/Bridge Engineer Dan Kuhn. (back row left to right – can’t see everyone, sorry!) Glenwood Fire Chief Bruce Cerney, Lt. Tim Salto of the MN State Patrol, Pope County Sheriff Tim Riley, Glenwood Police Chief Dale Danter

(Glendwood, MN)--A ribbon cutting ceremony with guest speakers took place on Monday, October 17th to mark the first car to drive over the new Hwy. 29 overpass bridge in Glenwood. 

The first car was driven by Pope County Commissioner Gordy Wagner. It was then followed by Glacial Ridge Ambulance, Glenwood Police Department, Glenwood Fire Department, Pope County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol.  Officials say this was done to symbolize how the new bridge will improve emergency response times, which was a primary benefit to building the overpass.

Officials say the overpass is on schedule to open by the end of the month.  

