(Glendwood, MN)--A ribbon cutting ceremony with guest speakers took place on Monday, October 17th to mark the first car to drive over the new Hwy. 29 overpass bridge in Glenwood.
The first car was driven by Pope County Commissioner Gordy Wagner. It was then followed by Glacial Ridge Ambulance, Glenwood Police Department, Glenwood Fire Department, Pope County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol. Officials say this was done to symbolize how the new bridge will improve emergency response times, which was a primary benefit to building the overpass.
Officials say the overpass is on schedule to open by the end of the month.