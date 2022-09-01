(Alexandria, MN)--Productive Alternatives held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 30 to celebrate its new building located at 603 22nd Ave. West in Alexandria. The new building in Alexandria offers more space, separate rooms for different programing, and more.
Productive Alternatives has locations in Alexandria, Brainerd, Fergus Falls, Little Falls, Moorhead, and Perham. It offers a variety of different social programs serving people going through a crisis, individuals with disabilities, and people who may not be able to secure employment for various reasons.
