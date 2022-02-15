(St. Paul, MN) -- A court-ordered redistricting plan is expected today (Tues) because Republicans and Democrats at the Minnesota Legislature could not agree how to redraw legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect the 2020 census.
Hamline University's David Schultz says the most interesting to watch will likely be the 2nd Congressional District, held by Democratic U-S Representative Angie Craig, which runs from the southeast Twin Cities suburbs down the Mississippi to Wabasha. Schultz says, “there's possibilities that, with the right map, she could get more of the Twin Cities vote, more of what leans Democrat." That's because the metro area population has grown more quickly than rural Minnesota. And Schultz says boundary changes in the 2nd District could shift the balance in the adjoining 1st Congressional District, currently held by Republican Jim Hagedorn.
The 7th Congressional District could also be impacted by the ruling which includes almost of of western Minnesota.