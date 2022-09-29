(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Hansel Lake Rest Area on westbound Interstate 94 near Dalton will be closed temporarily on Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4.
MnDOT says there will be no running water as crews make repairs to the water lines. Although the building will be closed, the rest area parking will remain open.
More than 20 million travelers stop at Minnesota rest areas annually. To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s online search tool to learn about services and access at each site by visiting mndot.gov/restareas.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.