(Undated)--Democrats may have stayed in control in St. Paul, but locally the Republicans had a good showing. In the Congressional District 7 race, Republican Michelle Fischbach easily won 66.95% to 27.61% over DFL Jill Abahsain. This will be Fischbach's second term in Congress.
In State Senate District 9 race, Republican Jordan Rasmusson wins 62.74% of the vote over challenger DFL Cornel Walker who picked up 28.59% of the vote.
In State Senate District 12 race, Republican Torrey Westrom won 68.01% of the votes over challenger DFL Kari Dorry with 28.59%, and We The People candidate Ashley Klingeil picking up 3.86% of the votes.
In State Representative 9A race, Republican Jeff Backer wins with 66.30% over DFL Nancy Jost with 33.41% of the votes.
In State Representative 9B race, Republican Tom Murphy wins 70.29% over DFL Jason Satter with 29.50%.
In State Representative 12A race, Republican Paul H. Anderson wins 71.06% over DFL Edie Barrett with 28.83%.
In State Representative 12B race, Republican Mary Franson wins 69.89% over DFL Jeremy Vinar with 30.02% of the votes.