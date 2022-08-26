Governor Walz attacked for falling statewide scores for students

(Governor Tim Walz picture courtesy: Minnesota Legislature)

(St. Paul, MN)--One Republican lawmaker says Governor Tim Walz calls himself the “education governor” so he needs to fix things.  The latest statewide scores show just over half of the Minnesota students tested met proficiency levels in reading – and only 45 percent were proficient in math.  Education officials blame setbacks caused by the pandemic.  State Representative Ron Kresha says the governor has yet to offer any really good solutions.

