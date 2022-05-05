Child

(Picture courtesy: CDC)

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota health officials are investigating reports of pediatric hepatitis from several hospitals. One mother, Kelsea Schwab, speaks about the unexplained case in her two-year-old-daughter awaiting a liver transplant due to adenovirus found in her blood. She says they thought her daughter had an allergic reaction to something but turned out not to be the case. Hepatitis is a swelling of the liver that can be attributed to different bacterial and viral infections. The virus strain has been linked with hundreds of unexplained hepatitis cases in children worldwide.

