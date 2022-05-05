(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota health officials are investigating reports of pediatric hepatitis from several hospitals. One mother, Kelsea Schwab, speaks about the unexplained case in her two-year-old-daughter awaiting a liver transplant due to adenovirus found in her blood. She says they thought her daughter had an allergic reaction to something but turned out not to be the case. Hepatitis is a swelling of the liver that can be attributed to different bacterial and viral infections. The virus strain has been linked with hundreds of unexplained hepatitis cases in children worldwide.
Reports of pediatric hepatitis around the state of Minnesota
Tags
- Pediatric Hepatitis
- Unexplained Hepatitis
- Minnesota
- Hepatitis
- M Health Fairview University Of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital
- Hepatitis A And B Vaccine
- Hepatitis A
- Vaccine-preventable Diseases
- Health Care
- Kelsea Schwab
- Allergic Reaction
- Liver Transplant
- Different Bacterial And Viral Infections
- Clinical Medicine
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Two people found dead inside of a home in Otter Tail County
- New mining request could mean new phase for Wisconsin economy
- Victim identified in reported accidental shooting in west central Minnesota
- Warm summer predicted by both The Farmer's Almanac and NOAA for Minnesota
- Authorities release name of person who died in a home, suspect arrested
- 'People heard me:' Jury awards Bettendorf woman $3.25 million after lawyers say doctor botched an episiotomy
- Man arrested after the body of a woman found inside of a home
- Suspect fatally shot by law enforcement in central Minnesota now identified
- Man arrested in Glenwood after traveling from Ohio to meet an underage boy
- Alomere Health announces that Dr. Dan Kryder has accepted the position of CMO