(Minneapolis, MN)--Around 70 percent of childcare providers say they expect to close within a year or don't know how much longer they can stay open. That's according to the latest report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. The report also finds that fewer providers are reporting signs of financial stress, but the number of active licenses in the industry is down around 33-percent from a decade ago. The report also says more than 60-percent of childcare centers are understaffed. More than one-thousand providers responded to the survey, representing nearly 15-percent of the industry.
Report shows that around 70% of child care providers could close
