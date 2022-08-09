(St. Paul, MN)--A new report shows a 26-percent increase in anxiety and depression for kids ages three to 17 in the U-S through 2020. However, Debra Fitzpatrick with the Children’s Defense Fund Minnesota says that the annual Kids Count report shows Minnesota continues to rank well nationally. She says we’re ranked third in the in the country in terms of child wellbeing, but there continues to be some stark differences in terms of how different groups of kids are doing in the states. Fitzpatrick says the pandemic is one of the main causes of the rise in anxiety in kids.
This year’s report shows increasing percentages of ninth graders in Minnesota reporting a long-term mental health, behavioral or emotional problem, growing from 12-and-a-half percent in 2013 to just over 23 (23.1) percent in 2019.