(Monticello, MN)--A replica of the Vietnam War Memorial is coming to Minnesota. The Wall That Heals, the mobile replica of the Vietnam War Memorial, is set to come to come to Minnesota this summer.
Organizers say the display will arrive in Monticello’s Pinewood Elementary School on Tuesday, July 18th, with a motorcycle escort in tow and will be set up the next day. Officials say it will be opening to the public on Thursday, July 20th at 10 a.m. and will be accessible 24 hours a day until Sunday, July 23rd, at 2pm.
The display is built at a three-quarter scale to the one found near the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and includes the names of all 58,281 men and women who died during America’s long conflict in Southeast Asia.
Officials say there is no charge to see the replica.