(St. Paul, MN)--Rep. Paul Anderson, R-Starbuck, and House Republicans continue calling for answers from Gov. Tim Walz and his administration, and for Minnesota House Democrats to conduct hearings in response to the Feeding our Future fraud scandal, described as the largest pandemic fraud case in the United States — and likely the largest fraud case in Minnesota history.
House Republicans sent a letter last week calling on the chairs of the House Education Committees to hold hearings and investigate the Minnesota Department of Education's involvement in the fraud case. While MDE has tried to cast blame to the courts, there was no court ruling reinstating the flow of funds to fraudulent organizations according to a bombshell statement from Ramsey County District Court Judge John Guthmann recently released.
Specifically, Anderson and House Republicans say they want answers on why MDE voluntarily restarted payments to the Feeding our Future fraudsters, why MDE and the Walz administration misled the public with claims of a nonexistent court ruling, and why the DFL has yet to hold a single hearing on the largest fraud case in state history.
“It’s about time we start really cracking down on fraud and abuse in our state,” Anderson said, “And, if guilty, we need to hold those responsible accountable for what they’ve done. The governor and his administration must start answering questions about how they apparently continued issuing payments to fraudulent groups even though Judge Guthmann says he did not order them to do so.”
While in interim before the beginning of the 93rd Legislative Session this coming January, House Committees chairs are still free to call hearings with their members and prepare for the next session.