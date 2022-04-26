(Alexandria, MN)--Minnesota State Rep. Mary Franson, R-Alexandria, announced that she will be running for re-election in the new House District 12B. She made the announced on Monday.
House District 12B includes more than half of the existing House District 8B, and includes portions of Douglas, Pope, and Stearns County.
Franson was first elected to the Minnesota House back in 2010.
Jeremy Vinar of Alexandria is the DFL-endorsed candidate for House District 12B.
The new District 12B seat was created following redistricting which happens every 10 years based on results from the U.S. Census.