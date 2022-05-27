(Washington, DC) -- Representative Michelle Fischbach is joining a bipartisan effort to address potential global food shortages and expedite the delivery of food aid. It comes amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Under current law, cargo preference requirements mandate that 50 percent of certain food aid shipments to be carried on U-S flagged vessels.
The bill would temporarily waive this requirement to expedite deliveries of food aid to Ukraine and other affected countries until February 2025.