(St. Paul, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Revenue is reminding you to save those back-to-school shopping receipts for valuable tax credits. Spokesman Ryan Broman says most expenses for educational instruction or materials qualify -- things like pens, notebooks, papers, and textbooks. He says buying or renting educational equipment -- including computer hardware and software, even musical instruments for marching band -- also qualifies. Fees for internet services don’t qualify, however. Brown says the child must be attending kindergarten through 12th grade at a public, private, or home school and meet other qualifications.
Remember to save those receipts for tax credits in Minnesota
Mark Anthony
