(Alexandria, Minn.)--Registration for next September’s kindergarten students (Class of 2035) has begun with the opening of an online registration web portal: http://www.alexschools.org/kindergarten
Parents of children who will be 5 years old by Sept 1 may access the portal to complete the necessary forms and scan documents such as child’s birth certificate and preschool screening (if not completed in Alexandria Public Schools). Please register your child by February 28, 2022.
Other helpful resources at alexschools.org/kindergarten include a kindergarten brochure, kindergarten video, registration checklist, kindergarten transition information, and FAQs.
Families with children already enrolled in the district
Families with other children already enrolled in the district may log into the portal with their current ParentVUE userid and password.
Students new to the district
Families enrolling in the district for the first time will click the “Create New” button in the portal where they will create their own ParentVue account.
If you are unable to complete requested documentation, please complete as much information as possible and the school will reach out for missing documents.
If a parent has questions, needs internet access, or assistance with technology to complete the online registration, please contact your local elementary school.
- Carlos Elementary, Jennah Hawes: jhawes@alexschools.org (320) 852-7181 x4900.
- Garfield Elementary, Arlene Ludwig: aludwig@alexschools.org (320) 762-3350 x4950.
- Lincoln Elementary, Sarah Craig: scraig@alexschools.org (320) 762-3320 x4800.
- Miltona Elementary, Laurie Lahman: llahman@alexschools.org (877) 736-1419 x4925.
- Voyager Elementary, Mary Ronning: mronning@alexschools.org (320) 762-3325 x4703.
- Woodland Elementary, Tammy VanOrsdel: tvanorsdel@alexschools.org (320) 762-3300 x4127.
Open Enrollment Option
Families that live outside the Alexandria School District 206 attendance area may apply for Open Enrollment into our district. You can obtain an open enrollment application from the Superintendent’s assistant, Maggie Timm, at (320) 762-2141 x4213 or mtimm@alexschools.org.
Registered families will receive information about kindergarten sneak-a-peek events in the spring and orientation events in August.