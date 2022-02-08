Class of 2035

(Courtesy: Alexandria Area School District)

(Alexandria, Minn.)--Registration for next September’s kindergarten students (Class of 2035) has begun with the opening of an online registration web portal: http://www.alexschools.org/kindergarten

Parents of children who will be 5 years old by Sept 1 may access the portal to complete the necessary forms and scan documents such as child’s birth certificate and preschool screening (if not completed in Alexandria Public Schools). Please register your child by February 28, 2022.

Other helpful resources at alexschools.org/kindergarten include a kindergarten brochure, kindergarten video, registration checklist, kindergarten transition information, and FAQs.

Families with children already enrolled in the district

Families with other children already enrolled in the district may log into the portal with their current ParentVUE userid and password.

Students new to the district

Families enrolling in the district for the first time will click the “Create New” button in the portal where they will create their own ParentVue account.

If you are unable to complete requested documentation, please complete as much information as possible and the school will reach out for missing documents.

If a parent has questions, needs internet access, or assistance with technology to complete the online registration, please contact your local elementary school.

Open Enrollment Option

Families that live outside the Alexandria School District 206 attendance area may apply for Open Enrollment into our district. You can obtain an open enrollment application from the Superintendent’s assistant, Maggie Timm, at (320) 762-2141 x4213 or mtimm@alexschools.org.

Registered families will receive information about kindergarten sneak-a-peek events in the spring and orientation events in August.

