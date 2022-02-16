(St. Paul, Minn.)--On Tuesday, a court-appointed judicial panel released maps showing Minnesota’s new congressional and legislative district boundaries.
More of Stearns County has now been moved into the 7th Congressional District. This district is Republican Michelle Fischbach's district.
In another change, Morrison County has also been moved from the 8th Congressional District into the 7th Congressional District.
Every member of the United States Congress is up for election this fall and that is why the maps had to be redrawn now, and the courts had to step-in since Democrats and Republicans couldn't agree on a map on their own.
The Minnesota State Legislative districts have also been redrawn. Every member of the Minnesota State Legislature will also be on the ballot this November 8.