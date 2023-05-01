(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of western and northwestern Minnesota for this afternoon and evening through 8 p.m. Strong winds and low humidity could cause wildfires to spread across the area. This includes areas from Grant, Wilkin, West Becker, and West Otter Tail Counties.
Officials remind you to use extreme caution during these conditions.
West Polk-Norman-Clay-Kittson-Roseau-West Marshall-East Marshall-Pennington-Red Lake-East Polk-Mahnomen-West Becker-Wilkin-West Otter Tail-Grant-
303 AM CDT Mon May 1 2023
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Parts of west central and northwest Minnesota.
* TIMING...This afternoon and this evening, from noon to 8pm.
* WINDS...North 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Less than 30 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 50s.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and become difficult to control.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.