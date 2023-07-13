(Undated)--The American Red Cross is encouraging you to roll up a sleeve this summer and donate blood. Minnesota Red Cross spokeswoman Sue Thesenga says this is the time of year blood donations tend to drop. She says "you can safely donate blood every 56 days. So a lot of times donors donate once or twice a year, and that is fabulous, but if they donated more regularly and more often, that would probably help us avoid situations like we're in now."
To find a place to donate you may go to their website at redcrossblood.org.