(Undated)--The American Red Cross says that they experienced a concerning shortfall in blood donations last month. The public can help ensure a strong blood supply this summer by making and keeping an appointment to give in the weeks ahead.
The Red Cross says that you may click here to see a list of upcoming Red Cross community blood drives in the area for June 16-30, 2023. Also, to see the latest, including platelet donation appointments at our donation centers in Minnesota, please go to redcross.org/mndaks.
As a thank-you, the American Red Cross says that all who come to give in June will get a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice, and they’ll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.