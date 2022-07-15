Record number of overdose deaths reported in Minnesota

(Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Health)

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a record number of overdose deaths in 2021. The 1,286 deaths last year is a 22-percent increase from the 2020 total. That’s an average of more than three people dying every day from an overdose of any drug type. The latest numbers show most fatal overdoses last year were associated with fentanyl, along with a 35-percent increase in the total number of overdose deaths involving opioids. Overdose deaths from meth rose 34 percent last year and there was an 81 percent increase in fatal cocaine overdoses.

