Record number of overdose deaths reported in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a record number of overdose deaths in 2021. The 1,286 deaths last year is a 22-percent increase from the 2020 total. That’s an average of more than three people dying every day from an overdose of any drug type. The latest numbers show most fatal overdoses last year were associated with fentanyl, along with a 35-percent increase in the total number of overdose deaths involving opioids. Overdose deaths from meth rose 34 percent last year and there was an 81 percent increase in fatal cocaine overdoses.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Storms possible late Thursday night across Minnesota, heavy rain expected
- Level 3 Offender to be placed in Alexandria this Thursday
- Wisconsin at the center of the Jan. 6 conspiracy
- Boy dies in ATV crash in central Minnesota
- Man is arrested following assault in Starbuck and police chase
- ‘I see our last names’: Oneida families bury children taken to boarding school
- The Rune drone fly-by of footing work in Alexandria
- One person injured in a crash near Fergus Falls
- Trial gets underway in long-delayed homicide case against alleged drunken driver
- Twenty-three Minnesota counties, including Douglas County, are eligible for assistance