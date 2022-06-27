(Alexandria, MN)--The 34th annual Alexandria Vintage Car Club's Shine and Swap Meet took place on Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Bob Bass, organizer of the event along with other members of the Vintage Car Club, say it was a perfect day for the event. He says that it was a "great group of people" and they had over 300 cars. He says he believes "it is a record for the number of cars" at the event.
Meanwhile, John Chlian says that the attendance was "fantastic" and that they were "very pleased" with the day.
Organizers are already planning for next year's event.