(Chanhassen, MN) -- The heat wave continues today (Monday) for much of Minnesota. Jim Taggart with the National Weather Service says Madison was the warmest spot in the state Sunday at 102 degrees. Redwood Falls, Granite Falls, and Morris all hit 100 degrees, while Elbow Lake and St. Cloud hit 99, and Alexandria topped out at 98.
Taggart says that heat moves eastward today where several areas in eastern and southern Minnesota could hit triple digit high temps. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories remain in effect through tonight (Monday) for central and southern Minnesota -- but there is rain in the forecast tonight with lower humidity expected Tuesday.