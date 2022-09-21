(Alexandria, MN)--It was a warm day in Alexandria and all across the state of Minnesota. Alexandria hit 86 degrees at 3 p.m. yesterday. (Tuesday)
If you thought that was hot, some thermometers showed temperatures close to 100 degrees. The mercury reached 97 in New Ulm, Windom, and Worthington yesterday. Minneapolis-St. Paul set a record-high temperature of 92 degrees, breaking the previous record of 91 set back in 1931.
Fairmont, Jackson, and St. James had 95-degree highs. Hutchinson, Morris, Redwood Falls, and Rochester all hit 90.
Today’s forecast calls for temps in the 50s, 60s and 70s.
By the way, fall officially arrives at 8:04 p.m. Thursday.