Mercury soars to near 100 degrees in parts of Minnesota on Tuesday

(Photo by: Mark Anthony)

(Alexandria, MN)--It was a warm day in Alexandria and all across the state of Minnesota.  Alexandria hit 86 degrees at 3 p.m. yesterday.  (Tuesday)

If you thought that was hot, some thermometers showed temperatures close to 100 degrees.  The mercury reached 97 in New Ulm, Windom, and Worthington yesterday.  Minneapolis-St. Paul set a record-high temperature of 92 degrees, breaking the previous record of 91 set back in 1931. 

Fairmont, Jackson, and St. James had 95-degree highs. Hutchinson, Morris, Redwood Falls, and Rochester all hit 90.

Today’s forecast calls for temps in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

By the way, fall officially arrives at 8:04 p.m. Thursday. 

Tags