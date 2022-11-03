(Undated)--Minnesota saw some record high temperatures on Wednesday. The Twin Cities hit 76 degrees at 3 p.m. The previous record high temperature for November 2nd was 72 degrees set back in 1978.
Granite Falls and Marshall climbed to 78 degrees. Appleton, Benson, Glenwood, Morris, Paynesville, Redwood Falls, St. Cloud and Willmar all hit 75 degrees.
Alexandria and Brainerd topped out at 74 degrees. Alexandria's old record was 72 degrees set back in 2008.
Cooler weather will be with us for the weekend.