(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that very hot and humid weather is expected this week. The hottest temperatures on Tuesday will be across southwest and south-central Minnesota, with the excessive heat becoming more widespread by midweek for central and west central Minnesota as well.
By Wednesday, officials say we could see record heat with southern Minnesota possibly hitting 100 degrees plus with heat indices near 110 degrees. Much of central and west central Minnesota will see highs well into the 90s with heat indices from 100 to 107 degrees possible.
Little moisture is expected through at least Friday. Officials remind everyone to be careful when outdoors so as to not over exert yourself during the dangerous period of excessive heat.