(Undated)--Record heat was found across Minnesota over the weekend. On Sunday, Alexandria hit 98 degrees at 5 p.m. The old record was 93 set back in 2007.
Also, Brainerd, Camp Ripley, and Staples were a sweltering 102 degrees, while Appleton, Benson, and Madison topped out at 100 degrees.
In addition, Glenwood, Long Prairie, Morris, and Sauke Centre all came close to 100 degrees with readings of 99.
After another hot day is forecast for Monday with cooler temperatures projected for Tuesday as the kids had back-to-school. High temperatures should fall into the low to mid 80s with rain and thunderstorms possible.
By Wednesday, a real cool-down is expected with highs more fall-like in the 60s and 70s projected.