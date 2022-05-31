(Alexandria, MN)-- To help create additional capacity for locally generated wood waste caused from the rash of recent severe storms, there is now a temporary tree/wood waste drop site available.
The site was developed with swift action in partnership with Douglas County Land & Resource Management, Douglas County Public Works, Douglas County Ag Society, and Douglas County Emergency Response.
The Temporary Wood Waste Drop Site is in the Southwest Field of the Douglas County Fairgrounds property. Enter off County Road 82 – please follow on-site signs and barricades.
Open Fridays from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. At this time, the site will only be open until July 30th.
Accepting only: Twigs, brush, branches, and logs. No leaves, grass clippings, stumps/root balls, soil or garbage will be accepted. The site will be staffed and monitored for compliance.