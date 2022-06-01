(Alexandria, MN)--Runestone Electric Association says that power line workers will be spread out today (Wednesday) across the REA service territory to repair broken poles and remove trees that brought down powerlines. They say that “dozens of poles need to be replaced and this has slowed the restoration efforts.”
Officials say if your power is not restored by this afternoon, please contact REA at 1-800-473-1722 for an update.
REA stresses to stay away from any powerlines that may be down and never assume the lines are de-energized. They thank everyone for your patience at this time.