(Alexandria, MN)--REA officials say that around 1,000 REA service accounts are still without power following powerful storms across the region last night. Crews are working to clear trees from powerlines and to repair damage to the distribution system.
REA stresses to stay away from any powerlines that may be down and never assume the lines are de-energized.
Those experiencing a power outage, please do not assume your outage has been reported unless you have called in. To report a power outage, please call REA at 1-800-473-1722.