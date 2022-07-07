(Alexandria, MN)--Officials say that through the contributions of Runestone Electric Association's participating members, the Operation Round Up® Trust Board recently approved $14,500 to assist local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
REA’s Operation Round Up Trust Board, a voluntary board of seven REA members, reviewed and considered 34 grant applications and distributed funds to 29 projects and programs this past quarter. Community-based projects and programs have received nearly $1.1 million since the program's inception in 2003.
Fire Departments & First Responders: Glenwood Fire Department – rope rescue equipment ($1,000).
Youth: Starbuck Police Department – Kids Safety Camp ($500); Alexandria Area High School Trap Team ($250); Minnewaska Area Post Prom ($200); Alex Brush & Palette Club – Youth Community Art Fair ($250); Grant County 4-H Federation – Butterfly & Pollinator Garden ($500); Brandon-Evansville Summer Rec – youth programming ($500); Viking Sportsmen – Youth Outdoor Activity Day ($500); and Change Makers WCA Schools – supplies ($500).
Community: The Caring & Sharing Room – Keeping Our Neighbors Warm program ($1,000); City of Lowry – Equipment upgrade ($1,000); Bethel Cemetery Association – cemetery maintenance ($250); United Way of Douglas & Pope Counties – Osakis Backpack Attack ($1,000); Garfield Community Club – Garfield Days ($500); St. Lukes Cemetery Association – cemetery maintenance ($250); Let’s Go Fishing – fishing trips for seniors ($500); Bethel Memorial Cemetery Association – cemetery maintenance ($250); Vikingland Band Festival – festival expenses ($750); Saturday Art Market – program expenses ($250); Kensington Area Heritage Society – museum roof ($500); Trysil-Bethesda Lutheran Cemetery Association – cemetery maintenance ($250); Katy’s Swing Band – holiday free concert ($500); Van Loon Cemetery Association – cemetery maintenance ($250); Shalom Piece Makers – quilting supplies ($250); Elk Lake Beach – lifeguard training ($300); Life Connections – Buckle Up, Baby! program ($1,000); West Central Communities Action – home care and repair program ($500); Starbuck Depot & Museum – replace swings on mercantile building ($500); and Hoffman Farmer’s Market – Music in the Park ($500).
Officials say the deadline to apply for the next round of funding is August 12, 2022. Apply at www.RunestoneElectric.com.
Runestone Electric Association serves nearly 15,000 accounts in rural areas of Douglas, Pope, Grant, Stevens, Ottertail, Stearns, and Todd Counties.