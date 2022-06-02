(Alexandria, MN)--Runestone Electric Association is reporting that "crews have made great progress and all power outages should be restored by dark" today. (Thursday)
Officials say if you are an REA member and you do not have power, please call REA at 1-800-473-1722 to report your outage. REA wants to be sure no one is missed.
REA thanks crews from ALP Utilities, Stearns Electric Association, Legacy Powerline, and Integrity Construction for their assistance over the past three days.
REA stresses the need to be careful while cleaning up from the storms. Always stay away from downed powerlines and never assume the lines are de-energized. Call REA at 1-800-473-1722 to report downed powerlines or damaged equipment.