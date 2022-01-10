Representing some of the organizations receiving Operation Round Up® grants in December front row from left to right: Holding the check: Leigh Nelson, Someplace Safe; Tanya Winter, Foster Closet Grant County; Connie Fields, Early Childhood Initiative; and Eric Sawatzke, WCA Ag Boosters. Back row from left to right: Al Glaeseman, Douglas County HRA; Roger Schultz, Dave Schultz and Donna Ortendahl, Salvation Army; Venessa Bruggeman, Honor Quilts; Grant Haugen, Toys for Kids; Rod Borden, Operation Round Up Trust Board member; Tim Lange, Lake Amelia Cemetery; Check Wencl, Red Willow Arts Coalition; Janet Johnson, Operation Round Up Trust Board member; Matt Gilbertson and Joe Korkowski, Jingle Bells Telethon.