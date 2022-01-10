Through the contributions of Runestone Electric Association's participating members, the Operation Round Up® Trust Board recently approved $16,100 to assist local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
The Cooperative's trust board, a voluntary board of seven REA members, reviewed and considered 24 grant applications and distributed funds to 18 projects and programs this past quarter. In addition, the trust board also provided $100 grants to 26 area cemeteries. Community-based projects and programs have received more than $1 million since the program's inception in 2003.
Fire Departments & First Responders: Donnelly Fire & Rescue ($1,000).
Youth: Toys for Kids ($700); Early Childhood Initiative ($1,000); Alexandria Youth Football ($200); WCA Ag Boosters ($500); and Alexandria Figure Skating Club ($250).
Community: Salvation Army ($1,500); Foster Closet Grant County ($1,000); Central Lakes Concert Association ($250); Red Willow Arts Coalition ($500); Evansville Community Club ($250); Honor Quilts ($1,000); Someplace Safe ($1,000); City of Wendell Santa Day ($250); Lake Amelia Cemetery ($250); Douglas County HRA ($500); Jingle Bells Telethon ($2,500); True Friends ($850); and 26 area cemeteries ($2,600).
The deadline to apply for the next round of funding is February 11, 2022. Apply at www.RunestoneElectric.com.
Runestone Electric Association serves nearly 15,000 accounts in rural areas of Douglas, Pope, Grant, Stevens, Ottertail, Stearns, and Todd Counties.