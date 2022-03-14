(Alexandria, MN)--Through the contributions of Runestone Electric Association's participating members, the Operation Round Up® Trust Board recently approved $14,550 to assist local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
The Cooperative's trust board, a voluntary board of seven REA members, reviewed and considered 38 grant applications and distributed funds to 34 projects and programs this past quarter. Community-based projects and programs have received more than $1 million since the program's inception in 2003.
Fire Departments & First Responders: Ashby Fire Department ($900); Forada Emergency Responders ($1,000); Osakis Fire Department ($900) and Kensington Fire & First Responders ($900). Food Shelves: Outreach Food Shelf ($1,000); Hoffman-Kensington Area Food Shelf ($1,000) and Long Prairie Emergency Food Pantry ($300).
Youth: Morris Post Prom ($200); Alexandria Area High School Senior Graduation Party ($250); Viking Sportsmen, Inc. ($500); Stevens County Dolly Parton Imagination Library ($100); Osakis Trap Team ($250); West Central Area Post Prom ($200); Friends of the Magnet ($500); Kid’s Water Festival ($500); Miltona Science Magnet School ($250); Glacial Hills Elementary ($300); and Minnewaska Area HS Trap Team ($250).
Community: St. Mary’s Cemetery ($500); Douglas County DAC ($500); Central Square, Inc. ($250); Alexandria Gray Ladies ($300); West Moe Cemetery Association ($200); First Lutheran Cemetery ($250); Lund Township Playground ($500); Wendell Legion & Auxiliary Post 426 ($250); Glenwood & Beyond, Inc. ($250); Smokey Timbers Camp ($250); Lakes Area Law Dogs Foundation ($500); Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County ($250); Douglas County Historical Society ($250); Runestone Museum Foundation ($250).
Seniors: Alexandria Senior Center ($500) and Alexandria Senior Quilters ($250).
The deadline to apply for the next round of funding is May 6, 2022. Apply at www.RunestoneElectric.com.
Runestone Electric Association serves nearly 15,000 accounts in rural areas of Douglas, Pope, Grant, Stevens, Ottertail, Stearns, and Todd Counties.