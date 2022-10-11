(Alexandria, MN)--Through the contributions of Runestone Electric Association's participating members, the Operation Round Up® Trust Board recently approved $12,800 to assist local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
REA’s Operation Round Up Trust Board, a voluntary board of seven REA members, reviewed and considered 22 grant applications and distributed funds to 17 projects and programs this past quarter. Community-based projects and programs have received over $1.1 million since the program's inception in 2003.
Fire Departments & First Responders: Starbuck Fire Department – safety equipment ($1,000).
Youth: Alexandria Area Young Life – Camp Scholarships ($600).
Community: Lakes Area Humane Society, Inc. – Medical Diagnostic Equipment ($500); United Communities Advocating Non-Violence – Domestic violence awareness ($1,000); Donnelly Community Club, Inc. – Community threshing bee ($500); Central Lakes Search & Rescue – Annual training ($1,000); Aeneas Cemetery Association – Cemetery repair ($300); Douglas County Car Care, Inc. – Car care program ($2,000); Radiothon to Prevent Child Abuse – Radiothon ($2,000); Stevens County FFA3 (Alumni) – Ag education interactive experience ($300); Rose Hill Trinity Cemetery – Cemetery maintenance ($300); Alexandria Area Branch of AAUW – Project Bookshelf ($200); Pope County Families in Need – Kids in Need program ($1,000); Ellie’s Legacy – Bailey’s HOPE vetting fund ($300); Love INC – Aid for low income families and struggling individuals ($1,000); Grant County Humane Society – Spay/neuter program ($500); and Lake Amelia Cemetery – Cemetery maintenance ($300).
The deadline to apply for the next round of funding is November 11, 2022. Apply at www.RunestoneElectric.com.
Runestone Electric Association serves over 15,000 accounts in rural areas of Douglas, Pope, Grant, Stevens, Ottertail, Stearns, and Todd Counties.