(Alexandria, MN)-- Officials say that over 6,000 REA service accounts are without power following damage resulting from recent severe weather across the service territory. Crews are working to restore services and will be working through the night.
REA stresses to stay away from any powerlines that may be down and never assume the lines are de-energized. Those experiencing a power outage that have not called in to report their outage should call REA at 1-800-473-1722. Thank you for your patience.