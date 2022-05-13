(Alexandria, MN)--Officials say over 7,000 REA service accounts are without power following damage resulting from recent severe weather across the service territory.
Nearly REA's whole service territory is affected including 18 substations. Crews are currently working to restore services and will be working through the night and day. REA stresses to stay away from any powerlines that may be down and never assume the lines are de-energized.
Those experiencing a power outage that have not called in to report their outage should call REA at 1-800-473-1722.