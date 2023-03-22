Photo caption: Representing some of the organizations receiving Operation Round Up® grants in February, front row from left to right: Chelci Gira, Productive Alternatives Alexandria Services Location; Kevin Weedman, Andes Ski Patrol and Leigh Nelson, Someplace Safe Douglas Advocacy Office. Middle row from left to right: Mary Betterman, Operation Round Up Board member; Shirley Ross, Alexandria Senior Quilters; Shelli-Kae Foster, Alexandria Senior Center; Michelle Simonson – Alexandria Senior Graduation Party; Debby Lacey, Hoffman Kensington Area Food Shelf; Kathy Blauert, Glenwood Lakes Area Welcome Center and Phil Aslagson, The Caring and Sharing Room. Back row from left to right: Rod Young, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 235; Cheryl Gebhardt, Brandon-Evansville Trapshooting Team; Nancy Einerson, Calvary Quilters; Jessica Albertsen and Jerry Haggenmiller, Kid’s Groundwater Festival; Anita Sheehan, The Caring & Sharing Room and Karen Zwieg, Holmes City First Responders.