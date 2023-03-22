(Alexandria, MN)--Through the contributions of Runestone Electric Association's participating members, the Operation Round Up® Trust Board recently approved $12,970 to assist local community programs during its quarterly meeting.
REA’s Operation Round Up Trust Board, a voluntary board of seven REA members, reviewed and considered 34 grant applications and distributed funds to 27 projects and programs this past quarter. Community-based projects and programs have received over $1.2 million since the program's inception in 2003.
Fire Departments & First Responders: Osakis Fire Department – communication update ($1,000) and Holmes City First Responders – AED ($1,000).
Food Shelf: Long Prairie Emergency Food Pantry – food supplies ($500) and Hoffman Kensington Area Food Shelf – food supplies ($1,000).
Youth: Hancock Post Prom – post prom prizes ($200); Osakis Post Prom – post prom prizes ($200); Alexandria Senior Graduation Party – prizes ($200); Brandon-Evansville Trapshooting Team – funds for target rounds ($250); West Central Area School Post Prom – games and activities ($200); MAHS Clay Target Association – reduce fees for participants ($250) and Kid’s Groundwater Festival – supplies ($500).
Community: City of Farwell – AED battery and pads ($320); Andes Ski Patrol – defibrillator ($500); Douglas County DAC – provide inclusive opportunities for those with disabilities ($500); Alexandria Figure Skating Club – performance team ($250); Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 235 – purchase/replace Honor Guard uniforms and flags ($500); Lake Ann Cemetery – weed control ($300); Someplace Safe Douglas Advocacy Office – Empowerment Group supplies ($1,000); Alexandria Gray Ladies – canteen supplies ($450); Wendell Legion & Auxiliary Post 426 – Veterans memorial preservation ($300); Glenwood Lakes Area Welcome Center – sound equipment ($500); Prairie Lakes Audubon Chapter – osprey nest platform camera ($500); Calvary Quilters – quilt batting and backing ($300); Productive Alternatives Alexandria Services – AED ($500) and The Caring and Sharing Room – blankets and mattress pads ($1,000).
Senior: Alexandria Senior Quilters – quilt batting ($300) and Alexandria Senior Center – remodeling ($450).
The deadline to apply for the next round of funding is May 12, 2023. Apply at www.RunestoneElectric.com.
Runestone Electric Association serves over 15,000 accounts in rural areas of Douglas, Pope, Grant, Stevens, Ottertail, Stearns, and Todd Counties.